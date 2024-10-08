CAA officials receive world-class aviation training in UK

KARACHI: In a significant development, six Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) regulatory inspectors have completed world-class aviation training in the UK, sponsored by the British Government.

The training initiative, led by DGCAA Nadir Shafi Dar, was conducted in collaboration with the British Department for Transport (DFT).

The inspectors received specialized training covering regulatory oversight, security, cargo handling, airlines, and various airport operations.

The British DFT, headed by the Director of Security Aviation, provided hands-on experience at multiple UK airports, offering insights into advanced regulatory systems and operational practices.

DGCAA Nadir Shafi Dar emphasized that the aim of this initiative is to equip CAA inspectors with the skills needed to meet international aviation standards, further enhancing Pakistan’s aviation sector.

The successful completion of this program is expected to elevate the quality of regulatory oversight at Pakistani airports.