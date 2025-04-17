Health Minister assures cooperation to pharmaceutical industry

ISLAMABAD: A Pharmaceutical industry delegation from the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) held a meeting with Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal to fortify the association between the government and the national pharmaceutical industry.



The meeting was held in Islamabad, and it focused on developing collaboration and speaking about challenges faced by the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry.

The Pharmaceutical industry delegation, led by the PPMA chairman, mentioned the achievements of the sector, which included a remarkable 52 percent increase in pharmaceutical exports since July 2024.

This growth was credited to the deregulatory policies of the government, which have stabilised the industry and removed drug lacking.

The delegation also presented that 90 percent of medicines available in the national local market have international export standards, while many are manufactured domestically.

Federal Minister Mustafa Kamal shared his idea for refining the healthcare system of Pakistan. Acknowledging the limits of the present infrastructure, he stated, “There will never be a day when the state alone can provide health facilities to every patient.”

He highlighted that the nonappearance of functioning primary healthcare centres and referral systems has led to tertiary hospitals, with 70 percent of patients who should visit Basic Health Units (BHUs) ending up at major hospitals.

Mustafa Kamal emphasised the role of telemedicine in addressing these challenges. “Over 80 percent of our population is already using technology. Through telemedicine, we can reduce the burden on hospitals and are working on a comprehensive strategy to implement this,” he stated.

Mustafa Kamal urged the pharmaceutical industry to help telemedicine initiatives and assured them of full governmental support.

Highlighting the addition of technology into health systems, Mustafa Kamal announced an important improvement: “With NADRA’s support, patients’ MR numbers will now be their NIC numbers.” He also revealed his next plans to send doctors and medicines directly to people’s homes to make healthcare more accessible.

Mustafa Kamal emphasised the government’s hard work to remove fake and substandard medicines. He suggested the implementation of QR codes to ensure the availability of safe, effective, and affordable drugs. “Fake medicines tarnish the reputation of our country and our companies,” he said, calling on pharmaceutical companies to take strict measures against this issue.

“These positions are a trust from God, and we are all accountable,” Kamal remarked emotionally. “People come to us in pain, and this Ministry is not a bed of roses for me—it is a test, and I am committed to passing it with integrity and responsibility.”

The Pharmaceutical Industry Delegation expressed its commitment to working closely with the government to achieve these goals, ensuring a brighter future for Pakistan’s healthcare system.