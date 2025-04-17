Punjab Drug Regulatory Authority issues alert on ‘THESE’ medicines

LAHORE: A medical product alert has been issued by the Punjab Drug Regulatory Authority concerning seven substandard medicines, which include antibiotics and anti-allergic drugs, and have been found below quality standards.



The Punjab Drug Testing Laboratory affirmed the substandard nature of these medicines, highlighting an urgent crackdown.

The Punjab Drug Regulatory Authority mentioned that the affected medicines did not pass ASSA test standards, and their samples had foreign particles and adulteration.

According to details, pharmaceutical companies based in Lahore and Rawalpindi manufactured these substandard medicines.

Three batches of Methylcobalamin injections and tablets, one batch of anti-allergic medication, and two batches of antibiotics, among these affected medicines, were found to be substandard.

Specific flagged medicines include:

Neocobal Injection (Batch S-2455)

Meclomine Tablets (Batch 8440, 8482)

Amekoran Injection (Batch BK-019)

Aqua-P Sterile Water (Batch 669)

Ortizin Tablets (Batch 241268)

Dorcip Antibiotic Drip (Batch DC-121)

The Punjab Drug Regulatory Authority has emphasised that the Punjab government take emergency actions to prevent the distribution of these flagged medicines.

Controlling forces have been directed to raise market surveillance and conduct an in-depth inspection into the supply chain of these substandard drugs.

The sale of these medicines has been strictly ceased for pharmacies and distributors. If found, they must report the suspicious lots.

The Punjab Drug Regulatory Authority has advised the public to remain alert and warned that the use of these substandard medicines can negatively impact treatment outcomes.

Earlier, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) launched a nationwide campaign to combat the illegal sale, manufacturing, and distribution of spurious and counterfeit medicines.

In Lahore, the DRAP apprehended individuals selling unlicensed Urografin 76% Injection and unregistered Lipiodol Ultra Liquid. The authority also seized illicit articles, sealed premises, and initiated formal investigations.

DRAP took decisive action against the illegal manufacturing of unregistered medical devices. The illegally manufactured devices were seized, and the facility was sealed.