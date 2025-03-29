web analytics
34.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Ramadan Calendar 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

DRAP intensifies crackdown on counterfeit medicines

Jahangir Khan
By Jahangir Khan
|

TOP NEWS

Jahangir Khan
Jahangir Khan
Jahangir Khan is ARY News Islamabad correspondent. He reports parliamentary affairs, health, Kashmir, GB and news related to PPP

ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has launched a nationwide campaign to combat the illegal sale, manufacturing, and distribution of spurious and counterfeit medicines, ARY News reported.

Over the past 15 days, DRAP has conducted successful enforcement actions, resulting in substantial seizures, facility sealings, and legal proceedings, a press statement issued here read

In Lahore, the DRAP apprehended individuals selling unlicensed Urografin 76% Injection and unregistered Lipiodol Ultra Liquid. The authority also seized illicit articles, sealed premises, and initiated formal investigations.

Similarly, in Islamabad, DRAP took decisive action against the illegal manufacturing of unregistered medical devices. A surprise inspection at a facility in the Industrial Triangle, Kahuta Road, revealed the unlawful production and storage of plastic urine collection containers without the mandatory Establishment License. The illegally manufactured devices were seized, and the facility was sealed.

Read More: DRAP issues warning against THESE skin brightening injections

The DRAP has also issued an urgent alert regarding the presence of falsified Propylene Glycol (PG) in the market, which contains toxic Ethylene Glycol (EG). The authority has advised rigorous raw material screening and urged citizens to report suspicious activities related to counterfeit or substandard medicines and medical devices.

The DRAP urged citizens to report any suspicious activity related to potentially counterfeit or substandard medicines and medical devices via its official channels.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

Pakistan's young cricket team should get more chances after New Zealand tour?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.