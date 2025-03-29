DRAP intensifies crackdown on counterfeit medicines

ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has launched a nationwide campaign to combat the illegal sale, manufacturing, and distribution of spurious and counterfeit medicines, ARY News reported.

Over the past 15 days, DRAP has conducted successful enforcement actions, resulting in substantial seizures, facility sealings, and legal proceedings, a press statement issued here read

In Lahore, the DRAP apprehended individuals selling unlicensed Urografin 76% Injection and unregistered Lipiodol Ultra Liquid. The authority also seized illicit articles, sealed premises, and initiated formal investigations.

Similarly, in Islamabad, DRAP took decisive action against the illegal manufacturing of unregistered medical devices. A surprise inspection at a facility in the Industrial Triangle, Kahuta Road, revealed the unlawful production and storage of plastic urine collection containers without the mandatory Establishment License. The illegally manufactured devices were seized, and the facility was sealed.

The DRAP has also issued an urgent alert regarding the presence of falsified Propylene Glycol (PG) in the market, which contains toxic Ethylene Glycol (EG). The authority has advised rigorous raw material screening and urged citizens to report suspicious activities related to counterfeit or substandard medicines and medical devices.

The DRAP urged citizens to report any suspicious activity related to potentially counterfeit or substandard medicines and medical devices via its official channels.