CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz opens three-day festival

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz spoke at the Punjab Culture Day Ceremony at Alhamra Arts Council on Thursday.

Maryam Nawaz highlighted the importance of Punjabi culture, requesting the youth to feel proud to speak the Punjabi language while also urging them to learn English.

She mentioned Punjab and its traditions as essential to Pakistan’s identity.

During the ceremony of Punjab Culture Day, Maryam Nawaz lauded the matchless enthusiasm of Punjabi music and dance, particularly Bhangra.

She stated respect and esteem for the cultural pride displayed by the people of Türkiye and commended Minister for Information and Culture Azma Zahid Bokhari for organising the event.

The Punjab CM also expressed her promise to back up the province’s artists and shared her plans to enhance their welfare.