Kisan Card: Maryam Nawaz approves Rs 15bn for wheat farmers

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved Rs 15 billion for farmers of the province under the wheat support fund under the Kisan Card programme, ARY News reported.

The Wheat farmers will be given direct financial support through Kisan Card. The Punjab government termed the package as the ‘first unique, exemplary and unprecedented’ in the history of the province for the wheat farmers in Punjab.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif also announced an exemption from paying irrigation/fixed tax for the wheat farmers during the current year. Under the package, a free storage Electronic Warehouse Receipt (EWR) facility will also be provided for four months to protect wheat from climate change effects and farmers from market pressure.

It has been decided to implement Electronic Warehouse Receipt (EWR) system in the province. The farmers storing wheat under the Electronic Warehouse Receipt (EWR) system will get an electronic receipt. “Within 24 hours, this receipt can be given to the bank to obtain a loan up to 70 percent of the total cost.”

The Punjab government has also decided to pay a markup of loans obtained from the Bank of Punjab up to Rs 100 billion to flour mills and green license holders for wheat purchase.

It has also been decided to immediately seek approval from the cabinet for immediate and mandatory purchase of wheat by flour mills and green license holders. Wheat storage up to 25 percent of the total storage capacity has been made mandatory.

The Punjab government will pay a markup of Rs 5 billion to provide storage facilities to the wheat farmers. The ban on transportation of wheat and flour at provincial and district borders has been lifted.

The chief minister has expressed her firm resolve that she will not let farmers suffer any loss. She said, “Farmers are our brothers, we stand with them and will remain so,” she added.

It is to be noted here that back in October 2024, Maryam Nawaz Sharif launched the ‘Kisan Card Programme’ in to provide critical financial support to small farmers.

Under the scheme, farmers can obtain loans of up to Rs 150,000 per crop season to purchase seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides using their Kisan Cards.