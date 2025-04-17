Traders association congratulates railway minister on taking office

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi recently had a meeting with a delegation in Islamabad from the Central Traders Association of Rawalpindi.

The delegation congratulated the Federal Minister Hanif Abbasi on assuming his new role.

The delegation was led by President Malik Shahid Ghafoor Paracha, Senior Vice President Rana K. Mahmood, and Vice President Saifullah Khan. They shared their confidence in his leadership and expressed their warm wishes for the success of the ministry.

During the meeting, Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi highlighted his promise to the welfare of the people and the development of the country.

He stated, “I have always worked for the rights of the labourers, and that is why they keep me in their prayers. Our joint goal is the development of the country and the welfare of the people, and under this goal, we all work with the guidance and cooperation of the Prime Minister.”

Hanif Abbasi also announced the inauguration of a shuttle train service for Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan.

He shared plans for increasing the railway network and introducing modern trains to improve travel services across Pakistan. “Inflation is decreasing, and its effects are reaching the people. Due to the government’s efforts, people are receiving better travel facilities, and we are taking actions keeping their needs in mind,” he added.

The minister expressed thankfulness to the traders for their help and assured them of his devotion to improving railway infrastructure and services.

Hanif Abbasi also discussed measures to improve railway hospitals and educational institutions, aiming to provide better health and education facilities to the public.

