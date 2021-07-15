KP to announce intermediate, matric results in August

PESHAWAR: KP Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Tarakai said on Thursday the board exams are being taken as per health guidelines laid down by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Speaking to the media, he said our teams are visiting exam centres in the entire district to ensure SOPs are adhered to strictly by students. A total of 600,000 students of classes 10 and 12 are taking the exams, he added.

Shahram Tarakai advised 9th and 11th graders to get ready for the annual assessment, adding intermediate and matric results will be announced in August.

He said classes will be held from 7am to 10am to facilitate students with directives issued for keeping windows of classrooms open for ventilation as per SOPs.

Shahram Tarakai announced that the provincial education department will launch a plantation drive in schools tomorrow.

On July 11, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government extended summer vacation for public and private educational institutions in the province till 31st of July.

According to a notification issued by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Higher Education Department, all the public and private schools, colleges and universities will remain closed till 31st of July across the province.