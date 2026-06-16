KP introduces fast-track domicile issuance system

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Tuesday approved major reforms in the domicile issuance system, deciding to integrate it with the Dastak mobile application and the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) system.

According to officials, the reforms aim to improve efficiency, enhance transparency, and facilitate citizens under a business process re-engineering model.

Under the new system, domicile applications verified through NADRA will be issued within one day. Applicants who have not changed their address for up to three years will also be processed on a fast-track basis.

Cases involving address changes within one to three years will be verified within three days, while recent address change cases will undergo scrutiny by district committees within ten days.

Authorities said the domicile software will now be linked with the Dastak app and NADRA CRVS system to streamline verification and reduce delays.

Citizens will also be able to complete biometric verification through the NADRA Pak ID app or E-Sahulat centres.

Officials said the initiative is designed to eliminate delays in domicile issuance and ensure greater transparency and convenience for the public.

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