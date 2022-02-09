KP LG polls: ECP issues revised schedule

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday issued a revised schedule for the second phase of local bodies elections in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported.

According to a fresh schedule, the polling for the second phase of LG polls in KP will be held on March 31.

According to the election organising body, the Returning Officers (ROs) will issue notices regarding the elections on February 10.

The nomination papers for the polls will be received from February 14 to 18, while the preliminary list of the candidates will be issued on February 19, the ECP notification stated.

The Supreme Court (SC) today suspended the order of Peshawar High Court (PHC) regarding postponement of the second phase of the LG elections in KP.

Read more: LG ELECTIONS: ECP FILES PLEA IN SC FOR EARLY HEARING AGAINST PHC ORDER

A two-member bench of the SC comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Ayesha Malik heard the plea moved by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the PHC’s Abbottabad bench order.

The lawyer of the ECP, in his arguments before the court, maintained that the PHC Abbottabad bench announced its verdict without hearing their stance.

Last week, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) suspended a notification for holding the second phase of local government elections in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and directed the authorities to hold it after the holy month of Ramazan.

