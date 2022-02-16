KP LG polls again highlighted problem of rejected votes: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has said KP LG polls have again shown the problem of rejected votes due to double stamping.

In a tweet on Wednesday, PM Imran said the same problem was highlighted in the Judicial Commission report on General Elections 2013.

He said the ability to manipulate elections through getting opponent votes rejected is one of the reasons the status quo is opposing Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

پختونخوا کےبلدیاتی انتخابات میں دوہرے نشان کےباعث مسترد ووٹوں کامسئلہ پھر سے سامنےآیاہے۔2013 کےعدالتی کمیشن کی رپورٹ میں بھی اسکی نشاندہی کی گئی تھی۔مخالف امیدوار کےووٹوں کومسترد کروا کر انتخاب میں دھاندلی کی صلاحیت ان وجوہات میں سےایک ہےجن کےباعث اسٹیٹس کو EVMs کی مخالفت کرتاہے۔ pic.twitter.com/q4mVQE5XFn — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 16, 2022

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Umar Amin Gandapur has grabbed Dera Ismail Khan mayor seat by defeating Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) candidate Muhammad Kafeel Nizami by over 20,000 votes.

According to unofficial and unconfirmed results of all 296 polling stations, Umar Amin Gandapur secured 63,753 votes while the JUI’s Muhammad Kafeel Nizami bagged only 38,891 votes. Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Faisal Karim Kundi remained third with 32,788 votes.

