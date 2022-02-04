KP LG polls postponement: ECP challenges PHC verdict in SC

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has moved to the Supreme Court (SC) to challenge the verdict of Peshawar High Court (PHC) for the postponement of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) local government (LG) polls, ARY News reported on Friday.

The election commission filed an appeal against the PHC verdict to the top court. The ECP stated in its petition that the preparations for the KP LG polls have been completed to hold the second phase on March 27.

It stated that PHC ordered deferring KP LG polls’ schedule in view of a cold wave. The ECP had already issued the schedule of KP LG polls by measuring all expectations and concerns.

The commission pleaded with the SC to allow the election authorities to conduct KP LG polls according to the prescribed schedule by ECP.

Earlier on Thursday, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) had suspended a notification for holding the second phase of local government elections in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province and directed the authorities to hold it after the holy month of Ramazan.

The Abbottabad bench of the PHC in its 11-page verdict written by Justice Shakil Ahmed directed to cancel local government elections in the province in March 2022 citing that snowfall in mountainous areas will make it difficult to hold the polls.

The written order further cited letters written from the Met Office and the provincial government to the ECP in this regard, however, it said that apparently, the ECP failed to fulfil its responsibilities.

The PHC in its verdict had said that the second phase of elections are to be held mostly in mountainous areas and applicants were of the view that it would be difficult for voters to turn out in large numbers in the harsh winter conditions.

“The ECP should therefore hold local bodies elections after Ramazan,” it said in an order issued on a plea filed by elders from Kohistan, and Naran areas.

Meanwhile, the ECP has directed returning officers against issuing schedules for the elections and taking any other steps in this regard after a decision from the PHC.

