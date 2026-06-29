BANNU: Malik Rahat, a Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, attacked the Bannu grid station on Monday and forcefully turned on all the power feeders, ARY News reported.

According to the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), MPA Malik Rahat barged into the Bannu grid station and turned on all the shut feeders.

Consequently, the forced activation overloaded the power system, causing a total blackout and suspending the station’s electricity supply.

A PESCO spokesperson stated that the resulting system failure has severely affected the electricity supply across most areas of Bannu.

On the directives of the PESCO Chief, technical staff have begun repair work at the grid station. The company added that legal action will be taken against Malik Rahat for forcefully switching on the feeders.

Constitutional Limits

Power distribution companies typically shut down feeders for scheduled maintenance, to manage line losses, or due to non-payment by defaulters. Taking control of a grid station without authorization is considered an illegal act under the law.