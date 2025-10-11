KP drops no-confidence motion as Governor House receives Gandapur's resignation

PESHAWAR: The PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Saturday abandoned the idea of a no-confidence motion against outgoing Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, considering it non-viable after the KP Governor House confirmed the receipt of Gandapur’s resignation.

A meeting was held in Peshawar with constitutional experts at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Secretariat, where it was decided that the no-confidence motion could not proceed. According to sources, Gandapur had already submitted his resignation, rendering the motion against him ineffective.

“Given that the Chief Minister has resigned, a no-confidence motion cannot be introduced,” the sources from the Assembly Secretariat said. They further noted that the opposition could challenge the motion in court if PTI tables it in the assembly.

Meanwhile, according to a statement from the KP Governor House, Ali Amin Gandapur’s resignation was formally received at 2:30 PM on Saturday.

“After thorough verification and legal scrutiny, the resignation will be processed in accordance with constitutional procedures,” said the spokesperson for the Governor House. The matter will be handled transparently, ensuring all constitutional and legal requirements are met.

The resignation letter, handwritten by the Gandapur, was delivered to the Governor House by chief minister’s adviser on anti-corruption Brig retired Mohammad Musaddiq Abbasi. The Governor House caretaker received the resignation and provided an official acknowledgment receipt.

Meanwhile, PTI on Saturday issued a strong warning against any unconstitutional move in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and reaffirmed its full support for Sohail Afridi, nominated by PTI founder Imran Khan for the position of Chief Minister of KP.

Addressing a joint press conference in Peshawar, PTI leaders — Secretary General Salman Akram Raja, former NA Speaker Asad Qaiser, and PTI-KP President Junaid Akbar — called for upholding democratic norms and respecting the province’s mandate.

Salman Akram Raja categorically rejected allegations that PTI is a facilitator of terrorism, calling such accusations “baseless and damaging to national unity.”