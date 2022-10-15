KP opposition urges not to deduct salaries for flood relief fund

PESHAWAR: Opposition leaders in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly filed an application against deduction from their salaries on account of contribution to the flood relief fund, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, all 51 opposition leaders in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly have refused to help the flood victims, requesting the provincial government not to deduct their salaries for flood relief fund.

The opposition leaders have filed an application in the KP assembly against deduction from their salaries.

It is pertinent to mention here that KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan approved summary for deduction from monthly salary of parliamentarians and government servants for helping the flood-stricken people.

The deducted amount would be contributed to KP Chief Minister’s Fund. The deduction will be made at source and the order is applied to all the employees of provincial government including consultants, contract engineers and employees of projects.

