KP to pay Rs 10,000 cash each to 9 Lac entitled persons in Ramazan

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur has said that nine Lac entitled persons in province will be paid Rs 10,000 cash each in Ramazan.

Talking to ARY News, newle-elected KP chief minister said that the data will be collected from Ehsas programme to keep transparency in the matter.

Gandapur also promised large-scale reforms in the province. He said experts’ services will be availed to curb corruption and misappropriation.

“We will halt those involved in corruption and the sources of graft,” chief minister said.

He vowed to curb drugs and crimes in KP. “We will take all along with us and will work, day and night to serve the people,” he vowed.

“We will present the picture of good governance to people with the policies of the first month,” he promised.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Ali Amin Gandapur on Friday elected as Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

In the 106 house, PTI’s Ali Amin Gandapur bagged 90 votes while PML-N candidate Dr. Ibadullah Khan managed to secure 16 votes.