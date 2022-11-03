KP police bans use of smartphones while on duty

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police has banned the use of smartphones by officers while on duty across all jails, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A communiqué sent to all KP police officers on behalf of the KP IGP stated that it had been observed that police officials were using mobile phones while on duty even though “clear directions in this regard have already been conveyed to all field formations”.

The police department further warned that disciplinary action will be taken against those found violating the orders.

Furthermore, the police department has also barred officials from going home in uniform after completing duties amid rising targetted attacks against police cops.

KP BANS USE OF SOCIAL MEDIA APPS IN OFFICES

Back in 2018, the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government had banned the use of smartphones, tablets and similar electronic devices in public hospitals and medical facilities.

