KP police can't control terrorism without the help of army: IG

PESHAWAR: Inspector General (IG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Zulfiqar Hameed has stated that the KP Police cannot effectively control terrorism in the province without the help of Pakistan army owing to the limited resources, ARY News reported, ARY News reported.

Sources indicate that details of a meeting on KP Assembly security have surfaced.

The IG KP, in his briefing to the committee, stated that the KP Police have a low number of personnel and are also dealing with issues of capacity and capabilities.

He informed the meeting that the province has an estimated total of 130,000 personnel.

Additionally, 20 to 30 percent of the police force is deployed for VIP security, leaving the number of active personnel at only 80,000 across the province.

Detailing further, he apprised that the KP Police also face a shortage of vehicles, and even critical institutions lack the required offices and police stations.

Informing about the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), he briefed that the extremely small number of available personnel in the CTD also struggle with capacity-building issues.

He further informed that the province lacks an ample budget to equip the force with modern technology.

Earlier in October, in a major move to strengthen counterterrorism capabilities, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Police have formed a specialized Sniper Squad equipped with advanced weaponry and modern training.

According to the Central Police Office (CPO) Peshawar, the newly established squad will be deployed in mountainous valleys, border regions, and southern districts as part of ongoing anti-terror operations.

Each unit will comprise 10 highly trained personnel, capable of engaging hidden or distant targets with precision.

The initial deployment will focus on southern districts, the Malakand Division, and sensitive border areas to ensure a swift and effective response to terrorist threats.

To maintain operational readiness during harsh winter conditions, snipers will be equipped with thermal imaging devices, enabling clear visibility at night and in low-visibility environments such as fog.

The unit, composed of Elite Force officers, underwent three months of intensive sniper training, enhancing both their defensive and offensive capabilities.

Police officials expressed confidence that the formation of this sniper squad will significantly strengthen security measures across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and help reduce terrorism-related incidents in high-risk areas.