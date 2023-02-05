KP police foil terrorist attack in Tank

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police thwarted a terrorist attack on a police station in Tank district, ARY News reported on Sunday.

KP police foiled a terrorist attack on Jandola police station in Tank district by befittingly responding to the attackers.

Police and assailants exchanged fire for more than 10 minutes after the police station came under attack, Inspector General (IG) KP police Moazzam Jah Ansari told the media.

IG KP Ansari said that no casualty was reported in the exchange of fire from police side, however, there are reports of injuries and killings on the terrorists’ side.

The inspector general praised the police personnel for their bravery to foil the terrorist attack. He said that there is a red alert in the province after the Peshawar blast.

Two days ago, terrorists equipped with small and heavy weaponry attacked a police check post in Bannu which was thwarted by the police officials.

