KP police is one of the bravest force against terrorism: COAS

PESHAWAR: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir visited the Peshawar Police Lines blast site today, ARY News quoted ISPR on Friday.

COAS General Syed Asim Munir met with police officers and men.

The army chief appreciated the bravery and contribution of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) in the war against terrorism.

General Munir said that the KP police is one of the bravest and has fought as a frontline force against terrorism.

COAS also appreciated the high morale of KP police and LEAs and paid rich tribute to the martyrs of police who have laid down their lives for the defence of the motherland, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

“We as a nation together will root out this menace of terrorism till enduring peace and Insha Allah we shall achieve this,” COAS concluded.

