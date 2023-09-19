35.9 C
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
KP Police official arrested in Karachi for arms smuggling

KARACHI: Super Highway police has arrested an official of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police over supplying illegal arms, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

“Two pistols, drugs and KP police service card recovered from Mohammad Zohaib,” SSP East Irfan Bahadur told media.

SSP East said that the accused was running a page on social media. He was supplying illegal arms across the country for last one year.

“He had supplied arms in Ghotki, Shahdadpur, Hyderabad, Larkana, Sahiwal, Lahore and in Balochistan,” police officer said.

“Supplied weapons included Kalashnikov, repeater, and 30 bore guns. His accomplice Niaz was paying him Rs. 15,000 on supply of each consignment,” SSP Irfan Bahadur said.

Accused Zohaib was carrying weapons in car from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa travelling to the supply destination. He was showing his police card and crossed check points without checking, SSP said. ” He was collecting the arms money with ‘easy paisa”.

