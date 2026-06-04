PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police is facing a significant funding shortfall amid a surge in terrorist attacks that have claimed the lives of civilians and security personnel across the province.

According to an official letter, the police department has requested an additional Rs8 billion from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for the merged tribal districts.

The request was submitted to the provincial Home Department to ensure the timely completion of ongoing projects.

The police said additional funds are required to enhance the operational capacity and infrastructure of both the police force and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in the merged districts.

The letter stated that funds already released under the Annual Development Programme (ADP) for the fiscal year 2025-26 have been almost fully utilized.

A total of Rs16.34 billion was approved for police and CTD development schemes in the merged districts, while Rs7 billion was released during the current fiscal year. Of the released amount, approximately Rs6.76 billion has already been spent on ongoing projects.

The department warned that an additional Rs8 billion is needed to complete the schemes within the stipulated timeframe and to strengthen security infrastructure in areas facing heightened terrorist threats.

The request comes at a time when Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has witnessed an increase in terrorist incidents.

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