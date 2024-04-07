KP Policeman arrested in Karachi with smuggled arms in school bag

KARACHI: Counter Terrorism Department intelligence wing in a raid foiled arms smuggling in a school bag in Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In-charge CTD Raja Umar Khattab has said that an in-service constable of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police was arrested in raid. “Weapons recovered from the school bag carried by accused Azharuddin,” CTD official said.

“Arrested suspect has been affiliated with an inter-provincial arm smuggling gang,” Raja Umar Khattab said. “This gang used to supply online arms”.

“The accused works for KP bus stand’s munshi Danial,” official said. “Danial has been key operative of arms dealer ‘Qadeer, Saddam, Nadeem and Sons’, CTD official said.

Raja Umar Khattab said that the KPK Police’s official card also recovered from arrested man Azharuddin.

“Three arms dealers of KP have sent heavy weapons to Karachi till now,” official said. “CTD has arrested two members of the gang earlier,” he said.

“Mostly retired or terminated FC officials have been involved in the arms smuggling,” CTD officer said.

“Customers book their orders online and Danial Munshi facilitate the delivery,” he said. “He pays travel fare and per pistol payment”, CTD officer added.