KP political figures receive threats ahead of elections

PESHAWAR: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Thursday released a list of political figures who received threats ahead of the general election 2024, ARY News reported.

According to the Counter Terrorism Department, 15 politicians from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have received threats from terrorists.

Here’s the CTD list of Political leaders who received threats,

MNA Mohsin Dawar

Ex-provincial minister Imtiaz Qureshi

Senator Hidayatullah

Former PML-N MNA Amir Maqam

Former PTI MNA Pir Mansoor Shah and Shah Muhammad

JUI-F’s Malik Adnan Wazir and Ehsanullah

Senator Bakhti Afsar

Senator Maulana Abdur Rasheed

The CTD spokesperson stated that the police officials of concerned districts have been informed about the threats and directed for additional security of the listed politicians.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least six people were killed and 13 others sustained injuries in three violent incidents in Balochistan’s Sibi, Quetta and Chaman and Khyber Pakhunthwa’s Bajaur district within span of a day.

The wave of violence began in Sibi when four people were killed and five others sustained injuries in a blast that occurred at Jinnah Road Sibi near political party’s rally on Tuesday. The police said that the explosive material was installed in a motorcycle which led to explosion. The law enforcers have cordoned off the area and called bomb disposal squad.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) declared around 50% polling stations in country as ‘sensitive’ or ‘most sensitive’.

According to ECP sources, out of the total 90,675 polling stations 46,065 have been declared as ‘sensitive’ or ‘most sensitive’ across the country.