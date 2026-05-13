PESHAWAR: Authorities have decided to act against facilitators of terrorists as some government servants have been found to be involved in assisting terrorists, according of official papers.

All government departments have been directed to compile a comprehensive data of the employees of all government departments and upload it on the online software, a memo read.

The home department has handed over special task to the concerned institutions. “The action will be taken against the government servants if their involvement in assistance to terrorists will be proved.

“The services of such government employees will be terminated,” according to the official memo.

The inquiry has been launched against scores of government servants.

Those identified to be involved included government employees, contractors and other concerned individuals.