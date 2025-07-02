KP protests over removal of two energy projects from federal plan

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced to protest against removal of the province’s two key hydro-electric power projects from the energy plan.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Energy and Power Tariq Sadozai in a letter addressed to Federal Minister for Energy Awais Leghari has said that the provincial government will protest at higher forum against removal of these projects of the province.

He has expressed concern over expulsion of two key projects from the IGCAP. “Federal government’s step has been victimization of the province,” letter read.

“Both projects, 88 megawatt Gabral Kalam and 157 megawatts in Madyan, were initiated under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hydropower and Renewable Energy Programme,” letter read.

“Both projects are scheduled to be completed in year 2027 with financial assistance from the World Bank,” according to letter. Both projects were added to the plan with the consent of the NEPRA, Council of Common Interest (CCI) and the ECNEC.

“Removal of these projects by the system operator has been unlawful under the constitution,” letter read.

“Under the supervision of the federal government Mohmand Dam, Dasu and Tarbela Extension-V have also been declared committee,” KP official writes.

He demanded inclusion of these two key projects in the programme and being allowed to be completed successfully.