KP Senate election becomes a challenge for PTI

PESHAWAR: The upcoming Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have become a significant challenge for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), as all covering candidates have refused to withdraw their nomination papers.

Internal rifts within PTI continue to surface, with deep divisions persisting among party members. Irfan Saleem, one of the covering candidates, stated, “I am standing against the manipulation taking place in the KP Senate election. We will not allow the KP Assembly, established under the vision of PTI’s founder, to be tainted. We stand by our principles and will continue to do so. We will contest and never become part of a flawed system.”

Another candidate, Khurram Zeeshan, declared, “Even if I don’t receive a single vote, I will not bow down. I will not reconcile with thieves.”

Ayesha Bano also refused to step down, saying, “The Senate seat is a trust from the party’s founder, and I cannot withdraw.”

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has appointed eight polling officers to oversee the Senate elections scheduled to take place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday. According to the ECP, elections will be held for eleven Senate seats from the KP Assembly.

Earlier, it was reported that deep divisions have emerged within the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the controversial distribution of Senate election tickets, with party organizers threatening protests if their demands are not met.

PTI’s organizational office-bearers publicly demanded that Irfan Saleem be awarded the Senate ticket from Peshawar. At a press conference, they warned that failure to fulfill this demand would result in demonstrations outside the Provincial Assembly, the Chief Minister’s House, and the residences of sitting MPAs.

Labeling the decision to deny Irfan Saleem a ticket as a betrayal of party ideology, the PTI workers said the move had angered long-time party loyalists. “Irfan Saleem will remain in the race — his nomination will not be withdrawn under any circumstances,” they declared.