KP govt orders probe after students secure 100pc marks in matric, inter exams

PESHAWAR: Education department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province has ordered a probe related to marking in matric and intermediate exams that saw students securing overall 100 percent-1100 or above 1090- marks, ARY NEWS reported.

A notification issued by the elementary and secondary education department read that in the wake of recent high scoring by students in SSC and HSC board exams, the provincial minister has taken notice of the situation.

It said that an eight-member fact-finding committee has been formed to probe the matter having a mandate to verify and assess individual papers of candidates securing over 1090 marks in matric and intermediate exams.

It also called for assessing the track examination record of such students besides also examining the quality of paper checking.

It emerged that the top three position holders in BISE Mardan secured between 1100 and 1098 marks, with questions being raised as to how such marking could be possible.

The matric and intermediate exams were held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in July with approximately 1.45 million students appearing in papers of eight education boards. The matric students appeared in four papers while the intermediate students in three papers.

The provincial authorities at that time said that control rooms were established to monitor CCTV footages of the examination centres.