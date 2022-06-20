KP teachers say Rana Sanaullah assured full support in protest: sources

ISLAMABAD: The ad-hoc teachers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) seeking regularization have ended their sit-in outside PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s home in Islamabad’s Bani Gala area after reaching an agreement, ARY News reported.

The protesting teachers announced to call off their sit-in after holding successful negotiations with former federal minister and PTI leader Murad Saeed.

The KP teachers said they were assured by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah of his full support during their protest in Bani Gala, sources privy to the development said.

It has been learned by ARY News that the interior minister had planned to use force against the protesting teachers and in this regard rubber bullets and shells were also brought by the police.

The government had planned to hold PTI responsible for the torture it was planning against the KP teachers.

On Sunday, government teachers from KP staged a sit-in outside PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s home in Islamabad’s Bani Gala area after their talks with PTI leaders failed. The teachers, who were recruited four years ago on ad hoc basis, are demanding regularization and other benefits.

They arrived in the federal capital to protest near Khan’s residence on Sunday, the day the PTI chairman was to address his party’s anti-inflation protest. The protesting teachers first held a demonstration at the Bani Gala Chowk and said that they wanted to communicate their demands to Imran Khan.

