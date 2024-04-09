32.9 C
Tuesday, April 9, 2024
KP to get air ambulance service soon

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to start air ambulance service in the province, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister of KP, Ali Amin Gandapur, presided over a meeting with the provincial health department officials wherein the concerned authorities were directed to take necessary steps to launch an the ambulance service in four months.

Furthermore, the meeting members also decided to establish motorbike response units for the diffusely populated areas of the province. These units will be equipped with modern equipment and medicines to provide initial medical assistance and work in emergency situations.

Additionally, the meeting decided to declare Hayatabad as a Health Care City and decided to establish Health Information and Service Delivery Units in government hospitals across the province.

Moreover, an Executive Health Check-Up Program will be launched for senior citizens aged 65 and above in major government hospitals, offering free check-ups every three months.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister Amin Ali Gandapur emphasized the need to formulate a new health policy to modernize the healthcare sector and upgrade THQ hospitals to be included in the health card panel.

