KP to get first-ever science museum

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with World Bank for the construction of first-ever science museum in the province, ARY News reported.

The signing ceremony was held at Chief Minister Office which was attended by KP CM Mahmood Khan and Provincial Minister for Science and Technology and Information Technology Mohammad Atif Khan.

According to MoU, the science museum would be set up in the Mardan district.

خیبر پختونخوا حکومت کا ڈیجیٹل ٹرانسفرمیشن کی طرف اہم پیشرفت۔ خیبر پختونخوا حکومت کا مختلف اداروں کے ساتھ پانچ اہم معاہدوں پر دستخط۔ وزیر اعلی ہاوس میں معاہدوں پر دستخط کرنے کی تقریب کا انعقاد۔ وزیر اعلی خیبر پختونخوا محمود خان تقریب کے مہمان خصوصی۔ @IMMahmoodKhan pic.twitter.com/zIn6cF9Tf5 — Government of KP (@GovernmentKP) June 29, 2022

Addressing the ceremony, the minister said that the museum project would cost around Rs500 million. Atif Khan said that the development of the nations was linked with the achievements in the field of science and technology.

Earlier this month, KP cabinet approved acquisition of land on lease for setting up of the science museum in Mardan.

