KP torrential rains leave15 dead, 20 injured: PDMA

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued a report on the loss of lives and property due to rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during the last two days, in which 15 people died and 20 were injured, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the report, a total of 19 houses were completely damaged, while 54 were partially damaged in Chitral, Malakand, Dir Lower, North and South Waziristan, Tank and Kirk.

PDMA said relief department has slapped emergency in Upper Chtiral until August 30 and relief goods are been provided to them.

All highways and link roads in the province have been opened for all types of traffic. Relief activities are ongoing in the rain-affected districts by PDMA and all related agencies.

PDMA’s Emergency Operation Center is fully functional, so people should report any untoward incident to 1700.

On the other hand, restoration efforts are in full swing for the bridge damaged by recent flooding at Mahandri on the Mansehra-Naran road (N-15).

In a statement, spokesperson for the National Highway Authority Dr. Sohail Aftab said that a pedestrian path has been restored in Mahandri Bazar.

He said that the NHA is working swiftly to facilitate vehicular movement through the Compact 200 Bridge.

This acceleration of restoration work follows recent emergency measures ordered by NHA Chairman Shehryar Sultan, who inspected the site in the past few days.