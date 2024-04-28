Met office forecasts more downpour in next 24 hours

PESHAWAR: The Met Office has predicted more rainfall in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours, with a possibility of heavy showers in some areas, ARY News reported.

According to the Met Office, Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera, and Swabi are expected to receive rainfall, while Abbotabad, Kohistan, Haripur, and other cities may also experience light to moderate rain.

There is also a possibility of hailstorms in some areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Met Office warned.

The department has also alerted relevant authorities about the possibility of landsliding and flooding in nullahs (streams) due to heavy rainfall.

In the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall of 20 mm was recorded in Kakul, while Malam Jabba received 15 mm, Balakot 10 mm, and Saidu sharif and Timargarh 9 mm each. Dir and Peshawar received 8 mm and 3 mm rainfall, respectively.

The minimum temperature in Peshawar was recorded at 19°C, while Malam Jabba and Parachinar recorded a minimum temperature of 5°C and 7°C, respectively.

Yesterday, Fresh rain spell lashed various parts of the country with sporadic rainfall in Lahore and other parts of Punjab.

Lightning strike during rainfall in the vicinity of Gujranwala left a girl dead.

Rain with thunderstorm also lashed Jhang, Cheechawatani, Sheikhupura, Daska, Okara and Khanpur.

Rainfall with thunderstorm continuing in various districts of Balochistan. Several mud huts collapsed during heavy rainfall in Chagai.