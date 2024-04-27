Rain lashes Lahore, other parts of country, girl die in lightening strike

ISLAMABAD: Fresh rain spell lashed various parts of the country with sporadic rainfall in Lahore and other parts of Punjab, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Met Office earlier forecast that a westerly wave likely to grip upper parts of the country by 26th April.

Rainfall continuing in Lahore, Sialkot, Sargodha, Narowal, Pasroor and other Punjab districts.

Lightning strike during rainfall in the vicinity of Gujranwala left a girl dead.

Rain with thunderstorm also lashed Jhang, Cheechawatani, Sheikhupura, Daska, Okara and Khanpur.

Rainfall with thunderstorm continuing in various districts of Balochistan. Several mud huts collapsed during heavy rainfall in Chagai.

Flashflood wreaked havoc in Taftan, while heavy rainfall at Kohlu, Nushki and adjoining areas caused flooding in local rivers and streams.

The Met Office has forecast rainfall in Quetta, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and other other parts of the country today.

Hailstorm also predicted at some areas during the rain spell today.

Hot and dry weather will prevail in Karachi and several other districts of Sindh today.