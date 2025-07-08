KP unveils Rs364b education budget with major reforms

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister for Education Faisal Khan Tarakai on Tuesday held a detailed press conference, unveiling the provincial government’s comprehensive plans for education reform and development in the fiscal year.

Speaking at the Information and Public Relations Cell, he announced that the province’s education budget has reached Rs 364 billion, marking an 11pc increase compared to last year. Of this, Rs 345 billion has been allocated to current expenditures, including Rs 303 billion for salaries and Rs 43 billion for non-salary expenses, while Rs 19 billion is earmarked for development projects.

Tarakai stated that a total of 96 development projects are being undertaken in the education sector this year, which includes 29 new and 67 ongoing schemes.

Among these are the restoration and renovation of 10 historic school buildings, the establishment of 41 new primary schools and 12 secondary schools, the upgradation of 31 primary schools to middle level, and 23 middle schools to high level.

He emphasized that this year’s budget also includes the construction of 500 additional classrooms across the province to address the growing student population.

The minister highlighted the introduction of a Teachers Licensing Program aimed at improving teaching standards.

He revealed that the recruitment of 16,500 new teachers is underway through ETEA, while 30,000 newly hired teachers are currently undergoing induction training. Additionally, the training process for 1,300 newly recruited school leaders is nearing completion.

In a major step to expand access to education, the Elementary and Secondary Education Foundation will facilitate the establishment of 200 new schools this year.

The government is also launching an initiative to bring out-of-school children back into the classroom by operationalizing schools in rented buildings, which will be made functional immediately.

Tarakai further shared that 1,053 schools are currently running in second shifts, with 588 for boys and 465 for girls, accommodating over 70,000 students.

He proudly noted that the ongoing enrollment drive has already brought 830,000 children into schools this year, including 515,000 boys and 315,000 girls.

To promote technology and transparency, the education department has introduced a digital attendance management system and implemented on-screen marking of examination papers across the province.

He said that surveillance cameras have been installed in examination centers to curb cheating, and student facilitation centers have been established at all educational boards.

Similarly, a unified item bank has also been developed to standardize exams, and disciplinary action has been taken against staff involved in exam malpractice or paper leaks.

Among the innovative measures is the launch of an Education Card, designed to serve as a single, integrated platform for students to access free textbooks, scholarships, stipends, and other benefits.

To ensure the long-term financial sustainability of this initiative, he said an endowment fund has been established. The province will also provide students with free school bags, stationery, and necessary educational materials. Scholarships such as ETEA, Stori Da Pakhtunkhwa, and Rehmat-ul-Alameen will continue to support deserving students.

The minister clarified that public-private partnerships should not be confused with privatization. These partnerships aim to improve the condition of schools, ensure timely teacher availability, and attract out-of-school children to the education system.

He said initially, eight newly constructed primary schools will be operated in collaboration with reputed private organizations, while control will remain with the KP government.

Tarakai also outlined several projects in the merged districts. Rs 1.5 billion has been allocated for the construction of 50 new schools, Rs 278 million for providing boundary walls and washrooms in 120 schools, and Rs 470 million for the construction of 500 additional classrooms in two-room primary schools.

Furthermore, Rs 826 million has been allocated for the establishment of model schools in southern districts, and Rs 500 million for setting up smart classrooms across the province.

Non-formal education also received attention, with the salaries of all teachers working under the Elementary and Secondary Education Foundation being brought up to the level of the minimum wage.

Additionally, the province is operating 3,553 girls’ community schools under ESEF, and 14,150 students are receiving online education through the Poha Scheme.

On the governance front, the minister announced that two schools in each district will be transformed into Centers of Excellence.

Under a strategic partnership model, 1,500 low-performing schools will be improved with support from the private sector. All high and higher secondary schools will be equipped with computer labs and internet facilities, while school-level sports tournaments will be organized to promote physical education.

To address teacher shortages, the government will provide opportunities to around 2,500 internees. The overall teacher attendance rate has improved by 6pc , reaching 91pc , while student attendance has increased by 2pc, now standing at 82pc.

Faisal Khan Tarakai reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring quality education and infrastructure in every corner of the province.