KP won’t force Afghan refugees to leave, says CM Gandapur

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has said that Afghan refugees will not be forced to leave or throw them on the border.

He opposed the government policy to tackle the people who resorted to arms.

“We have to see, why they have taken arms. They are our own people, we have to own them,” Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s CM here said. “We have solution of terrorism,” Gandapur claimed.

Talking on sending back Afghan refugees to home, KP chief minister said, “We could not throw them back on the border”. “We will not send Afghan migrants back until the Afghan government consents to accept them,” Gandapur said.

He said the KP government will not force any Afghan refugee to return. “We have to move ahead to negotiate with Afghanistan”, he said.

He said the PTI’s founder didn’t ask him for talks, “I am taking efforts in my personal capacity”. He said, he didn’t share several things with the party’s founder. “The PTI’s founder will not strike deal at any cost, I am fighting his battle and will do, what I can do”.

CM Gandapur also warned to hit the streets again if the National Finance Commission (NFC) not given to the province along with the people, police and the administration.

Meanwhile, PTI leader and former speaker Assad Qaiser has demanded inquiry of the statements of chief minister Gandapur from the PTI leadership.

He has also urged for bringing the stance of the PTI’s founder over statements of Ali Amin Gandapur. “Gandapur’s attention should be centered to the release of the party founder and colleagues”, he urged.