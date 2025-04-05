web analytics
38.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, April 5, 2025
Ramadan Calendar 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

KP won’t force Afghan refugees to leave, says CM Gandapur

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has said that Afghan refugees will not be forced to leave or throw them on the border.

He opposed the government policy to tackle the people who resorted to arms.

“We have to see, why they have taken arms. They are our own people, we have to own them,” Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s CM here said. “We have solution of terrorism,” Gandapur claimed.

Talking on sending back Afghan refugees to home, KP chief minister said, “We could not throw them back on the border”. “We will not send Afghan migrants back until the Afghan government consents to accept them,” Gandapur said.

He said the KP government will not force any Afghan refugee to return. “We have to move ahead to negotiate with Afghanistan”, he said.

He said the PTI’s founder didn’t ask him for talks, “I am taking efforts in my personal capacity”. He said, he didn’t share several things with the party’s founder. “The PTI’s founder will not strike deal at any cost, I am fighting his battle and will do, what I can do”.

CM Gandapur also warned to hit the streets again if the National Finance Commission (NFC) not given to the province along with the people, police and the administration.

Meanwhile, PTI leader and former speaker Assad Qaiser has demanded inquiry of the statements of chief minister Gandapur from the PTI leadership.

He has also urged for bringing the stance of the PTI’s founder over statements of Ali Amin Gandapur. “Gandapur’s attention should be centered to the release of the party founder and colleagues”, he urged.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

Pakistan's young cricket team should get more chances after New Zealand tour?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.