KPK Assembly to meet on Feb 28 for inaugural session

The inaugural Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Assembly session has been summoned on February 28 by Governor Haji Ghulam Ali, according to a notification from the assembly secretariat.

As per the notification, the KPK assembly session has been summoned on February 28 at 11am.

It said lawmakers will be administered their oaths according to Article 65 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

According to the results issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), PTI-backed independent candidates had won 97 seats in general election held on February 8.

PTI founder Imran Khan had nominated Ali Amin Gandapur as KP chief minister and Aqibullah Khan as provincial assembly speaker.

The PTI had announced that its independent candidates would join the Sunni Ittehad Council to form governments at the Centre, in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a bid to secure reserved seats.

The PTI candidates contested the elections as independents after the Supreme Court upheld the election supervisor’s decision, considering its intra-party polls “unconstitutional” and revoked its claim on the electoral symbol of ‘bat’.

Meanwhile, the Awami National Party has announced a protest outside the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on the day of its inaugural session.