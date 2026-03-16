KPop Demon Hunters Creators rudely cut off mid-speech at 2026 Oscars

The team behind KPop Demon Hunters celebrated a major night at the 98th Academy Awards on March 15, taking home two major honors.

However, the celebrations were marred when the winners were abruptly interrupted during their acceptance speeches.

The Netflix animated musical fantasy won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature as well as Best Original Song for the track “Golden,” performed by Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami.

When the song’s performers took the stage to accept the award, the moment was cut short as the ceremony’s traditional cutoff music began playing before all of the winners had the chance to speak. While Ejae managed to deliver emotional thanks, the music continued despite requests from the stage for more time. Shortly afterward, the lights were dimmed, bringing the speech to an abrupt end.

A similar situation occurred earlier in the ceremony when the film won Best Animated Feature. Directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, alongside producer Michelle Wong, accepted the prize.

The cutoff music began playing before the trio had finished their remarks, though it briefly quieted so they could complete their speech.

“And for those of you who look like me, I’m so sorry that it took us so long to see us in a movie like this. But it is here, and that means that the next generations don’t have to go longing,” the South Korea–born director said.

Several viewers took to social media to call out the Oscars broadcast for cutting the speeches short.