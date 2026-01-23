‘KPop Demon Hunters’ EJAE addresses buzz around Oscars performance

KPop Demon Hunters star EJAE is feeling both excited and nervous as talks continue about a potential performance at the 2026 Academy Awards.

The 34-year-old singer and songwriter opened up to PEOPLE about the possibility of performing the film’s Oscar-nominated song “Golden” on the Oscars stage, admitting that the idea is both thrilling and intimidating.

“There’s definitely been talks of having ‘Golden’ performed. The thought of that is kind of incredibly nerve wracking, because I have really bad stage fright,” EJAE said with a laugh.

While she is no stranger to music, EJAE said the Oscars present an entirely different level of pressure. “I’ve been trying my best to overcome that stage fright, but I think the Oscars is a whole different level of stage fright,” she added.

Meanwhile, co-directors Chris Appelhans chimed in, “She asked us if we’d perform it, so we’re going to step in. It’s what the fans are asking for.”

JAE cowrote “Golden” with Mark Sonnenblick and also provides the singing voice for the character Rumi in the Netflix animated film.

The movie’s nominations cap off an awards season that has seen KPop Demon Hunters win two awards each at the Critics Choice Awards and Golden Globe Awards earlier this month.