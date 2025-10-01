Netflix’s ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ joins ‘Fortnite’ with demon rush mode, playable characters

Netflix’s hit film KPop Demon Hunters is stepping into the gaming world with a new collaboration inside Fortnite. The crossover brings characters, outfits, and a special game mode inspired by the movie, giving fans a chance to dive deeper into the world of demon fighting idols.

According to Epic Games, players can now join forces with HUNTR/X in Fortnite to defend the Honmoon from endless waves of faceless demons in a limited-time mode called Demon Rush, running from October 2 to November 1. Fans can also equip themselves with themed outfits and accessories based on Rumi, Mira, and Zoey — including a playful spicy ramyeon item.

The collaboration goes even further. Starting October 2, Fortnite creators will be able to design and publish their own experiences using official KPop Demon Hunters-inspired assets licensed from Netflix. This marks one of the first times the streamer has given its film IP for fans to use inside Epic’s massive game platform.

KPop Demon Hunters has quickly become a cultural phenomenon on Netflix, and the crossover with Fortnite highlights the film’s growing influence beyond streaming. With the ability to play as the movie’s characters, battle in Demon Rush mode, and build custom maps, the collaboration offers fans multiple ways to connect with the story.

In gaming news beyond KPop Demon Hunters and Fortnite, Ubisoft announced the launch of its new subsidiary Vantage Studios. The unit, led by Christophe Derennes and Charlie Guillemot, will oversee the creative and business direction of popular franchises including Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six.

Meanwhile, Riot Games esports fans are getting a big-screen experience. European distributor Piece of Magic Entertainment (POM) has confirmed live theatrical screenings of the VALORANT Champions 2025 Grand Final on October 5 in Paris, and the League of Legends World Championship Finals on November 9 in Chengdu, China. The events will screen in cinemas across dozens of European territories.

But for now, the spotlight belongs to KPop Demon Hunters. Netflix and Epic Games are betting big that fans will be eager to see the demon-slaying idols in Fortnite — and if early reactions to Demon Rush are any sign, this could be one of the most talked-about collaborations of the season.

