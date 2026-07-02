KPop Demon Hunters star Arden Cho is officially off the market!

The actress – best known for her work in Parter Track and Teen Wolf – has officially tied the knot with orthopedic surgeon Christopher Lee in a romantic destination wedding in Florence.

Arden Cho exchanged vows with Lee at the historic Villa Cora during the weekend of June 27. According to Vogue, the multi-day celebration featured a traditional Korean hanbok welcome party, two wedding ceremonies and a lively reception attended by family and close friends.

“We fell in love with Florence and wanted the weekend to feel like a beautiful vacation where everyone could slow down, celebrate, and make memories together,” Cho told Vogue.

Despite the picturesque setting, the wedding weekend came with unexpected challenges. The couple dealt with lost luggage, delayed and canceled flights for family members and a record-breaking heat wave, forcing them to postpone their traditional Korean pyebaek ceremony. Cho admitted she was in tears at one point, fearing the celebration was falling apart.

The couple kept their relationship largely private before the wedding. In fact, Vogue’s exclusive marked the first time Cho publicly revealed her husband’s name.

Lee proposed in Maui in March 2025. Cho announced the engagement the following month on Instagram, sharing photos from the beach proposal and writing, “Spoiler alert: I said yes!.”