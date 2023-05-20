KP’s biggest university faces financial crisis

PESHAWAR: The biggest university of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is facing financial crises, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the university has no money to pay the salaries of employees and the projects have also been stopped due to lack of funds.

The university administration needs Rs 300 million for the payment of salaries and pension but the Higher Education Commission (HEC) did not release the full budget and students have not paid the fees on time.

Vice Chanceller (VC) said that the employees’ protest resulted in the loss of Rs 200 million. The university is facing a Rs 350 million loss and the payment of salaries is dependent on the fee submission by students.

Earlier, a case was registered against school teachers who staged a protest demonstration in Peshawar city, demanding the upgradation of their pay scales and restoration of allowances.

According to details, the city police registered a case against 213 schoolteachers, protesting under the banner of the Primary School Teachers’ Association, with Sharqi Police Station.

The First Information Report (FIR) included the provision of interference in the government, damaging public property and firing and stone pelting on the police administration. The police had rounded up 213 protesting schoolteachers a day earlier.

Thousands of primary school teachers from across the province assembled outside the provincial assembly building on Khyber Road and demanded their upgradation from BPS-14, 15, 16 and 17 and an increase in allowances.