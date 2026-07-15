KPT Police arrest employee involved in fraud, forgery

KARACHI: Karachi Port Trust police investigation team has arrested a KPT employee deceiving citizens and receiving lacs of rupees with false promises of jobs.

SSP Investigation Masroor Ahmed Jatoi has said that large number of fake appointment letters and service cards have been recovered from the accused.

Medical letters, identity cards and other official documents have also been recovered from the suspect, SSP said.

Police official said that a case of forged documents has been registered in KPT police station against an accused named Mohammed Saad. “During investigation it was surfaced that a KPT employee has also been involved in the forgery, who has been nominated in case and arrested”, SSP Jatoi said.

He said the arrested KPT employee has been identified as Faraz Asif Khan, who has been posted as a clerk.

“An organized network operating along with the clerk, which has duped people and received several lacs of rupees from them,” SSP said.

Police conducting raids at various places for arrest of other accused, SSP Masroor Jatoi added.