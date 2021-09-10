Kratos may face Thor in God of War Ragnarok

The trailer of the action-packed God of War Ragnarok was released and the fans may see a possible battle between protagonist Kratos and Thor in the upcoming game for PlayStation 5.

In the first look of the 2018’s God of War sequel, Thor’s signature magical hammer called Mjölnir has been shown.

PlayStation, in its blog, has confirmed that Thor will be the antagonist as he wants to avenger his sons’ deaths. They also mentioned that Freya, who was once an ally of Kratos, is seeking redemption against Kratos as well for her son’s death.

It seems as if tensions are high between Kratos and his son Atreus but are reunited with Mimir, the God of Knowledge. Sindri and Brok, the two blacksmiths, are shown as well.

The game looks to carry on its themes including violence and brutality as expected. The game allows us to roam across several biomes as well.

Sony, in an announcement, had teased the project last year instalment with a slogan reading ‘Ragnarok is coming’, and mentioning “2021”.

Sony Santa Monica Studio kept mum on the upcoming instalment. Earlier, it was to be released this year but has now been pushed back to 2022.