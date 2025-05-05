web analytics
35.9 C
Karachi
Monday, May 5, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Kremlin calls for de-escalation in India-Pakistan tensions

AFP and Agencies
By AFP and Agencies
|

TOP NEWS

AFP and Agencies
AFP and Agencies

MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Monday called for de-escalation between India and Pakistan, as tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours flare following last month’s deadly attack on tourists in the occupied Kashmir region.

“We hope that the parties will be able to take measures (…) that will reduce tensions,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that “we are following with great concern the tense atmosphere that has developed on the border.”

The United Nations Security Council is scheduled to convene today to discuss the escalating tensions between Pakistan and India in the wake of the Pahalgam incident.

According to the President of the UN Security Council, the growing conflict in South Asia is a matter of grave concern.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office stated that India’s aggressive actions are endangering peace and security not only in South Asia but beyond.

Pakistan will formally brief the UN Security Council on the latest developments in the region, highlighting India’s provocative military posture, inflammatory statements, and in particular, its unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, which Pakistan deems illegal.

The Foreign Office noted that this diplomatic engagement is part of Islamabad’s broader efforts to present the true facts to the international community and counter India’s narrative with lawful and evidence-based arguments.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

Will Trump Tariffs Rattle World Economy and harm US interests in long run ?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.