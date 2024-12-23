Kremlin rejects reports about divorce of Bashar al-Assad and wife

MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Monday rejected Turkish media reports which suggested that Asma al-Assad, the British-born wife of former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, wanted a divorce and to leave Russia.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also rejected Turkish media reports which suggested that Assad had been confined to Moscow and had his property assets frozen.

Asked on a conference call if the reports corresponded to reality, Peskov said: “No they do not correspond to reality.”

Turkish and Arabic media reported on Sunday that Asma al-Assad had filed for divorce in Russia, where the Assad family were granted asylum this month after rebels took control of Damascus following a lightning advance.

Earlier, Syria’s Bashar al-Assad had issued his first statement since being toppled from power, saying he was evacuated to Russia from the Hmeimim base on Dec. 8 as it came under drone attack, after leaving Damascus that morning with rebel fighters closing in.

His written statement was published on the Syrian presidency’s Telegram channel and dated Dec. 16 from Moscow, where he has been granted asylum.

He was ousted after insurgent forces led by the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham swept through Syria in a lightning offensive, ending more than 50 years of iron-fisted rule by his family.

“At no point during these events did I consider stepping down or seeking refuge, nor was such a proposal made by any individual party,” Bashar al-Assad said in the statement detailing the circumstances leading to his departure from Syria.