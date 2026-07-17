Kris Jenner is mourning the loss of her beloved mother, Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon, who has passed away at the age of 91.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Jenner shared the heartbreaking news alongside an emotional tribute, reflecting on the profound impact her mother had on her life and family.

“Today, we said goodbye to my beautiful Mommy MJ,” Jenner wrote. “There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye.”

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch described her mother as the heart of their family, crediting her for teaching the values of unconditional love, kindness and resilience.

“She taught us that family is everything. She showed us how to love unconditionally and how to find joy in the little moments,” Jenner wrote. “She showed me how to face life’s challenges with resilience and faith.”

Expressing her grief, Jenner thanked her mother for every sacrifice and lesson she shared over the years.

“Mom, thank you for every sacrifice you made, every piece of wisdom you shared, and every moment you loved us so completely,” she continued. “My heart is broken into a million pieces… thank you for giving me the greatest childhood and oh what a beautiful blessed life.”

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Mary Jo Shannon was a familiar face to fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, making regular appearances on the family’s long-running reality series.

Beyond television, she was an entrepreneur who founded the San Diego children’s boutique Shannon & Co. in 1980.