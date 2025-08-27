Kris Jenner breaks silence on viral facelift

Reality TV star and the Kardashian-Jenner momager, Kris Jenner, 69, confessed that she recently went under the knife again, for what she called her way of ‘ageing gracefully’.

For the unversed, Kris Jenner recently left people wondering about the pleasant change in her appearance, as she debuted a more youthful and rejuvenated look at Amazon boss Jeff Bezos’ wedding with his fiancée Lauren Sanchez this June.

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip

Addressing the same in her new cover interview, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch admitted that she got a facelift before turning 70 in November, in order to refresh her 15-year-old procedure.

“I had a facelift about 15 years ago, so it was time for a refresh,” the momager said and reasoned, “I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy.”

“Just because you get older, it doesn’t mean you should give up on yourself,” the ‘Kardashians’ star suggested further. “If you feel comfortable in your skin and you want to age gracefully – meaning you don’t want to do anything – then don’t do anything.”

“But for me, this is ageing gracefully. It’s my version,” she maintained.

“I decided to reveal some details because I feel it can be very ­inspirational to people who aren’t feeling so great about ­themselves. I have the conviction that sharing these things can be helpful,” Jenner explained.