Kris Jenner brings back Caitlyn to 'The Kardashians' for the sake of Kendall and Kylie

Kris Jenner has taken a tough decision about her ex-husband Bruce Jenner who have transformed into a woman and known as Caitlyn Jenner.

In a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, released on October 30 Kris invited Caitlyn to join them for their farewell dinner in the Hidden Hills home, the mansion they owned for 15 years.

“Your Dad and I bought this house many years ago, and I think one person isn’t here that should be here to say goodbye with us to this house,” the 69-year-old said as the family including Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner stood in a circle holding hands before eating dinner.

Kris went on to say that it “wouldn’t be the same” without Caitlyn there, as she walked in and left everyone shocked.

“I was just saying, we bought this house for Kendall and Kylie and all the kids to grow up in, and we were so excited to make so many special memories,” she said.

While, Caitlyn added, “That is so true.”

Caitlyn Jenner’s appearance marked as her first time on the Hulu reality series, which premiered in 2022 after Keeping Up with the Kardashians concluded.

Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner divorced in 2014 after 22 years of marriage, and the following year, Caitlyn came out as a transgender woman.