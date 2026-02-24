Kris Jenner calls out Ray J for ‘terrorizing’ Kim Kardashian in legal filing

Kris Jenner has filed a new declaration in the ongoing legal dispute involving her daughter Kim Kardashian and singer Ray J.

She accused him of “publicly terrorizing Kim Kardashian over the past two decades … by continually talking and lying about her in the press to try to keep himself relevant,” as per TMZ.

According to reports, Jenner’s filing condemns what she describes as decades of false statements and harassment, including claims Ray J made during a September 2025 livestream alleging federal authorities were investigating Jenner and Kardashian “for doing something worse than Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.”

He also suggested in a documentary about Sean Combs that racketeering charges against the Kardashians would be appropriate.

Jenner labeled the allegations “outrageous lies,” arguing they have triggered a wave of media attention and caused significant emotional distress for Kardashian, founder of the Skims brand. In her declaration, Jenner said watching her daughter endure the stress and public scrutiny has been deeply painful.

“My family is of the utmost importance to me. It is deeply painful to watch my daughter experience the stress brought upon her by [Ray J], and her feelings of hopelessness and [that] his harassment will never end,” Jenner wrote in her emotional declaration.

She continued, “I took this step because I could no longer bear [Ray J’s] campaign of harassment against my daughter and my family or to watch my daughter cry again over the lies he’s painted about us.”

Jenner also stated the accusations have left her feeling angered and shaken, warning they could damage her professional reputation and business interests.

The legal battle follows a long and complicated history between Kardashian and Ray J, who dated from 2003 to 2006. Their relationship returned to headlines after a private tape surfaced following their breakup.

Ray J filed suit against Kardashian and Jenner in November 2025, alleging they were responsible for releasing the tape, while the Kardashian-Jenner camp has dismissed his claims and filed their own legal actions over his racketeering allegations.

Kardashian also recently submitted a declaration expressing concern that the ongoing controversy could jeopardize her goal of becoming a lawyer.